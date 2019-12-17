Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Naira to arrive in a truck for her sangeet ceremony with Kartik

Naira will be arriving in a truck for her sangeet ceremony with Karik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Television's longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing the Kaira wedding yet again. This time, the two will be uniting after a huge gap and misunderstandings. The show shouldered by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan will be seeing Kaira unite for the umpteen time and this is exactly the moment fans had been waiting for. This union comes at the time when the Jodi complete 1000 episodes.

For those who have been following the show, it can be seen that Vedika and Naira leave the sangeet ceremony to address an important issue related to her dance academy. Later, due to unfortunate situations, Naira and Vedika have to take a truck to reach the destination. Meanwhile, Kartik is worried for Naira and is about to leave in search for her when Naira will suddenly arrive in the truck. To make it more fun, Kaira will begin their sangeet ceremony on the truck as they will dance on it and will later take it to the Goenka Villa where everyone is waiting desperately.

Amid all this, Dadi is concerned about Vedika being a part of the functions as she suspects of some misdoings on her part. Is Vedika deliberately trying to sabotage the marriage? Well, that is yet to be known. But, for now, Kaira wedding preparations are on full swing. On the other hand, Vedika is living with the Goenkas as she has a life threat with her ex-fiance.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More