Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat is concerned about Kartik post her marriage with Ranveer

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, despite her marriage to Ranveer, Sirat will continue to worry about Kartik and doesn’t think twice before leaving to meet him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead, has been among the most loved shows on Indian television. The show has been witnessing some high voltage drama and it has managed to leave the audience intrigued. So far, we have seen that the Goenka family had left no stone unturned in making Sirat (played by Shivangi) and Ranveer’s (Karan Kundrra) wedding a dreamy affair which included making all the arrangements for their wedding ceremonies by adding the touch of love.

Now, in the upcoming episode, we will see that despite all the odds, Ranveer and Sirat are finally married and they have finally bid adieu to Goenkas and Mauri to start their new life. Indeed, it was an emotional moment for everyone and Kairav has been missing Sirat. While everyone is trying to cheer him up, Kartik is also feeling lonely but keeps his feelings to himself. On the other hand, once Sirat and Ranveer will reach his home, a tired Sirat quickly falls asleep. But soon she gets a call from Kairav who tells her about Kartik and how he has been off ever since she left.

Concerned about Kartik, Sirat decides to leave immediately to meet him. In fact, when Ranveer asks her where is she going so early in the morning, she tells him she is going to see Kartik. Now it will be interesting to see Sirat’s equation with Kartik and her concern for him will lead to a conflict in her married life with Ranveer.

