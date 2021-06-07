Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER Alert: Sirat convinces Kartik to get married again

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will be seen doing the impossible as she will convince Kartik to get married again and move on with his life.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is witnessing some interesting twists in the storyline, which has managed to leave the audience intrigued. So, far we have seen how Kartik (played by Mohsin) has been missing Sirat (played by Shivangi) post her marriage to Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra). While he has been hiding his emotions from the family, Kairav realises it and informs Sirat about the same. This leaves Sirat worried about Kartik and she wants him to get married again and have a partner in life.

In the upcoming episode, she will end up convincing Kartik for the same. This will happen during a game, wherein Kartik will support Ranveer and as a punishment for not taking her side, Sirat asks Kartik to fulfil her wish of getting married again. While Kartik is not able to put down Sirat’s request, he agrees and this makes the Goenkas very happy because Sirat could make the impossible happen. In fact, the Goenkas are also sure that she will find the perfect wife for Kartik.

On the other hand, Ranveer will be getting a call from his sister informing him that his mother is in the hospital after falling off the stairs. Once Ranveer, Kartik and Sirat reach there, they will be seen warning Ranveer's father about it and will tell him that they will now take care of her and his sister. In fact, Kartik also warns him that he should not come after his friends for this. It will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Ranveer, Sirat and Kartik in the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

