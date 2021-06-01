Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Sirat wins the match but Ranveer’s father tries to break the wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Sirat will win the boxing match despite the plans of Ranveer’s father. Ranveer threatens his father to put him in jail if he interferes in his and Sirat’s wedding.

One of the most popular shows on television, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now full of twists and turns which made the audience eager about the upcoming plot. It is one of the longest-running TV shows on silver screens and the audience loves the excellent chemistry between the lead pair Kartik and Naira, played by Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. As per the new plot, the character of Naira been replaced by Sirat, who is a look-alike of Naira. Sirat and Kartik are seen getting closer with time as they form a strong bond of friendship and trust.

Kartik proposes to Sirat for marriage for the sake of his children, who have become attached to her. She agrees to the match but before they could get hitched, her first love, Ranveer returns in her life, and Kartik steps back for her. Ranveer and Sirat decide to get married, but there are obstacles created by Ranveer’s father. His father is against the marriage of Sirat and Ranveer, earlier also he was the cause of the separation of the pair. Ranveer’s father prepones the boxing match of Sirat, as he was sure that Sirat will get badly injured in the match. But his game is reversed when Sirat wins the boxing match and she will also represent the state in the Nationals.

This displeases Ranveer’s father, who then sends goons to destruct the wedding arrangements. But Ranveer reaches there on time and stops it. He then goes to meet his father and warns him to not meddle in his wedding, else he would land up in jail as well as lose his dream of becoming CM.

In a further scene, it is shown that Kartik brings Sirat back to the resort. There is still uncertainty about the wedding of Ranveer and Sirat. There are also questions about what will happen to Kartik. It will be disclosed in the upcoming episodes.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

