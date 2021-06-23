Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Suhasini questions Goenkas about Sirat and Ranveer

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik might reveal Sirat and Ranveer’s truth to Suhasini.

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead, has been one of the most talked about daily soaps on Indian television. The family drama has witnessed a massive twist in the recent days when the Goenkas got Sirat (played by Shivangi) to Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra). On the other hand, Sirat has realised her feelings for Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and is, therefore, trying to maintain a distance from him.

Now the current scenario has Suhasini still believing Sirat and Kartik are still married to each other and thus creating troubles for them. In the coming episode, Suhasini will decide to give a bangle as a gift to Sirat but the latter is a little hesitant about accepting the gift and made an excuse. Later Suhasini will also ask them to take her to Kartik and Sirat’s room in order to perform some puja. But soon Ranveer will enter the room and will get to know about Suhasini. While this creates an awkward situation in the room, adding on to Sirat and Kartik’s woes, Suhasini is shocked to see Sirat’s pic on Ranveer’s phone as a wallpaper and gets suspicious.

The situation gets out of control after Suhasini questions Goenkas about Ranveer and Sirat. Although Swarna tries to change the subject, Kartik stopped her from manipulating things further. Now it will be interesting to see if Kartik will reveal the truth to Suhasini and will she be able to bear it.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sirat meddles in Kartik’s life as she doesn’t allow him to meet any girl

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×