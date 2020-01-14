Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vedika to attack Naira again; Kartik to be left in tears

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Vedika will again be seen plotting against Naira to stop her from exposing her truth in front of Kartik. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role with their chemistry as Kaira being loved by everyone.The makers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked with new twists everyday. As per the current track, Naira is all set to expose Vedika's truth in front of Kartik. Dadi, Naksh and Pallavi will help Naira to collect all information against her about her fake donation. However, looks like Vedika is not going to take a step back.

In the upcoming episode, we will see the Goneka''s and Singhania's will be seen celebrating Makar Sankranti. While the members enjoy the festival of kites, Vedika will come out with yet another evil plan. When Naira goes to Kartik to reveal Vedika's truth, a huge tent falls on her. Naira gets trapped in it and suffers serious injuries. She is rushed to the hospital and Kartik is left devastated seeing her in a critical situation. Well, the mastermind behind his ugly accident is, Vedika. She plans all this to stop Naira from revealing her dark secrets. Now, it would be interesting to see if Kartik ever gets to know Vedika's truth? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

