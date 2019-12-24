Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vedika becomes vicious & plans to remove Naira out of Kartik's life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showcasing the most awaited KaiRa wedding track. And now, we have learned that new twists and turns will be added in the show and the viewers will witness some nail-biting drama.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently showcasing the most awaited KaiRa wedding track. And now, we have learned that new twists and turns will be added in the show and the viewers will witness some nail-biting drama. As we have been watching, Vedika is not at all happy with Kartik and Naira being reunited. She feels suffocated and expressed her feelings to her friend Pallavi. Naira who is concerned about Vedika tries to pacify her, however, Vedika does not listen to her.

As we reported earlier, Vedika will decide not to divorce Kartik. She will purposely not turn for hearing and will ditch Kartik in the court. Vedika will try her best to not let Naira and Kartik get married. Vedika will show her right as a wife and will try her best to remove Naira to Goenka's family and Kartik's life.

Check out Mohsin and Shivangi's interview right below.

Naira will learn about Vedika's motives and will challenge her to stop their wedding. What will Naira do to stop Vedika ruining her wedding? Will Naira and Kartik get married? Only time will tell. Speaking of the show, we had earlier reported that the show will take a major leap in February and may incorporate almost a new cast. Kaira fans were upset as the same may lead to the exit of Shivangi Joshi aka Naira and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

