Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Will Sita get suspicious of Naira's plan? How will Kaira face it?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role is one of the most-watched and loved shows on Indian television. The show which had stopped the telecast of fresh episodes in March will resume today and the new twist as per promos has already left the fans rooting. According to the new promo, Naira (Shivangi) will be seen playing a sanskari Naira and a slightly modern Tina to impress Sita, in order to grab a business deal.

Tina will behave rudely with Sita in order to leave Sita impressed with Naira but looks like Sita will get suspicious about it and then the entire hit and miss game between the characters will take place. Are you excited? Let us know in the comments section. Meanwhile, it was being speculated that Tanmay Rishi, who plays Kairav on the show might be replaced owing to the Government's guidelines, but it was confirmed by his father that it is not the case. In fact, Tanmay is shooting whenever possible from his home.

Speaking of the safety measures being taken on the set, Shivangi and Mohsin in a video had thanked Rajan Shahi and the team for ensuring all safety measures are in place. "The set is super clean, the toilets are very clean and there are dustbins everywhere, everyone wears mask and face shield, all the protocols are being followed properly. We all are taking all the safety measures and I just want to thank Rajan sir for making us feel super safe and secure," the duo reiterated.

