Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kartik brings Sirat home and tells everyone that she is his wife

There is a major plot twist in Sirat and Kartik’s life in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the past episodes, it was seen that Kartik had gone to Dalhousie to meet Sirat and to persuade her for coming back home. But Sirat says she is happy there and does not wish to go with him. After several attempts to make her understand, he finally decides to leave alone. But as fate may have it, Sirat realizes that she should go with him and help out his family.

When they reach the Goenka house, Sirat feels scared of going inside as they had come unannounced. But Kartik convinces her and they go inside. All the family members are shocked to see them together, Manish tells Kartik to not let Sirat step inside the house. He adds that she has already caused a lot of trouble and their problems will only increase if she comes back.

But Kartik does not listen to him and surprises him by saying that she is his wife. The whole family watches them in disbelief, as they tell him that they are disappointed with him. Sirat is also shocked to hear this, but Kartik tells her that he did not have any other choice. He says that he is fulfilling the promise he made to Mauri and Ranveer, that he will always be on her side.

In the future episodes, it will be shown that Sirat will ask Kartik what he would have done in her position.