Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Kartik sees Naira again; Ranveer takes Sirat to Kartik’s house

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ranveer questions Sirat for her refusal to go to the party and her changed attitude towards his father.

In the recent episode of the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is shown that Sirat (played by Shivangi Joshi) is invited to the wedding anniversary of Manish and Swarna. To note, Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) had called up Sirat on the behest of his son Kairav, and he had invited Sirat and her family for the party. However, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will refuse to go to the party which will leave Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra) curious and he will ask her the reason for her refusal.

While she will not tell him the reason for refusing, Ranveer will also question Sirat about her changed behaviour towards him and his father, which will leave her speechless. On the other hand, everyone will be seen busy in the preparations for the anniversary party in the Goenka house. However, Swarna is concerned about Kartik wondering he will feel alone and miss his late wife. But Manish would talk to her and ensures her that he will do everything possible to keep their son happy on that day.

In another scene, Kartik will see Naira again but he will not tell her anything about Sirat. Naira will also ask him not to be worried about the present situation and that Sirat will understand his concern towards her someday. Meanwhile, Ranveer will blindfold Sirat and bring her to Kartik’s house. Now Sirat will be in dilemma about what to do next and how to face Kartik. What will happen when Sirat will come face to face with Kartik?

The show is produced under the banner of Director's Kut Productions. The prominent actors in the show are Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

