Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira has a new challenge for Vedika as she learns of her deal with Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's engrossing track of Naira getting injured and Vedika offering a kidney to her has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's current track is keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Naira is undergoing a kidney transplant and Vedika is the donor. For the unversed, Naira has severely injured post an accident at the dargah. Much to fans' dismay, Vedika will turn vicious again. For the unversed, Vedika has asked Kartik to leave Naira for forever and to stay with her as now that he owes her big time by saving Naira. As we reported earlier, we have learned that Kartik and Vedika will strike a deal and they will reveal to Naira after she gains conscious. However, Naira will be very upset and angry to know about their deal and instead of giving up, she will fight back at Vedika. As per the latest reports, she will pose an open challenge to her.

Naira will tell Vedika that she will not put any effort to get Kartik back in her life. However, there will be a situation after which she herself will get fed up and will leave Kartik and go away from Goenkas' lives. Vedika will be shellshocked initially, however, she will be relieved as she thinks about Naira not chasing after Kartik. However, Naira will tell her that she will win the challenge and her love for her husband will make her win it. How Naira is planning to win the challenge with being away from Kartik.

