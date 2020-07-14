Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Not just Naira, Kartik also has a twin brother; Fans can't stop ROFL
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired its first fresh episode post lockdown on Monday. The show has a huge twist after taking a leap of three months. Post the leap, it is shown that the Goenka family is in debt owing to the lockdown situation and is looking for a financer. Sita Chaudhary comes to their rescue, but her archetypical behaviour forces Naira to play the card of her twin sister Tina and the entire confusion has certainly left the fans excited.
But if Naira's twin sister drama wasn't enough, Kartik too invents a twin brother drama and this entire exchange is hilarious. Naira initiates the drama to ensure Sita doesn't bail out on her promise of financing them in this testing times but for how long will they be able to continue this drama? Well, that we are not sure but this entire drama has certainly struck a chord with the audience.
K~ sherani ji aap pure jangal ki raani hai vo sab ko pata hai aab mere ghar ki raani bankar ajaye na pls.
Aur ha traditional style me pls.#kaira #yrkkh @shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin pic.twitter.com/DHPG0liosa
— Kajal (@Kajalsh28) July 14, 2020
Full paisa wasool lamby balo ka @momo_mohsin
Killed it.. slaying the look ..
For a change kch bilkul different b kbi kbi Acha lgta hai. Love it #yrkkh #kartikGoenka #mohsinkhan pic.twitter.com/nHkDqlFjKn
— Hira_kaira (@shivin_kaira_) July 14, 2020
"Haan toh sach yeh hai ki jo Tina hai woh hai.. aur yeh bhi sach hai ki jo Tina hai woh Naira se alag bhi nahi hai."
I---------
#Kaira #Shivin #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/MuZH9ICS0O
— (@mimi15_002) July 14, 2020
"Hii hottieee"
"Areee apun ki naughtyyy"
Hahahaha precap @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 Cant wait for upcoming episss #Kaira #Bhautik #Tina #YRKKH
— Shravani (@shrav4321) July 14, 2020
Tina: hi hottie
Bhautik: arey apun ki naughty
Watching this on loop #TinTik aag lagane wale hai loving #TinTik lot sorry Kaira love u guys forever but #TinTik are super cool @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10#Kaira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/LY1RhYFnQB
— (@jualam_1) July 14, 2020
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM and has been in the top 5 list for the longest time. It will be interesting to see if they manage to keep up their record in the upcoming episodes.