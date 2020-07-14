  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Not just Naira, Kartik also has a twin brother; Fans can't stop ROFL

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see a new twist with Kartik also introducing the other side to him as his twin brother named Bauthik. The upcoming twist has left fans excited.
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired its first fresh episode post lockdown on Monday. The show has a huge twist after taking a leap of three months. Post the leap, it is shown that the Goenka family is in debt owing to the lockdown situation and is looking for a financer. Sita Chaudhary comes to their rescue, but her archetypical behaviour forces Naira to play the card of her twin sister Tina and the entire confusion has certainly left the fans excited. 

But if Naira's twin sister drama wasn't enough, Kartik too invents a twin brother drama and this entire exchange is hilarious. Naira initiates the drama to ensure Sita doesn't bail out on her promise of financing them in this testing times but for how long will they be able to continue this drama? Well, that we are not sure but this entire drama has certainly struck a chord with the audience. 

A look at fan tweets and we can understand that fans have geared themselves up for this twin love story where Naira and Kartik act like the sanskari couple, Tina and Bhautik are the mad couple, the naughtier one. 





Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM and has been in the top 5 list for the longest time. It will be interesting to see if they manage to keep up their record in the upcoming episodes.

Credits :Twitter

