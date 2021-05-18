Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer proposed Sirat for marriage but Sirat has doubts

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show has reached an interesting point in which Ranveer plans to marry Sirat, but she is getting affected by his possessiveness.

The popular and one of the longest-running TV serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is among the most-watched shows. The numerous interesting twists and turns in the show keep the audience intrigued to the show. The main leads of the show are Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, and people love to see their romantic chemistry on screen. The show has introduced a new twist in the story with the entry of Sirat in the show. She is a look-alike of Naira and due to a certain turn of events, she agrees to marry Kartik.

But problems arise with the entry of Sirat’s former love Ranveer, as it complicates the equation between Kartik and Sirat. Kartik breaks marriage for Sirat to be with Ranveer. In the recent episode, it is seen that Sirat moves back to her hostel and Kartik assists her in all ways possible. Now Kartik and Sirat become friends and understand each other better.

In a later scene, Sirat is seen getting dressed up for puja in the Goenka family, which is held in a resort. Then Sirat also dances at the occasion. Meanwhile, Ranveer and Kartik meet in a horrific accident and they both survived by literal luck on their side. The life and near-death experience shake up Ranveer and he decides to get married to his love, Sirat. He rushes to the resort before anyone else and plans to ask Sirat of marriage. With the agreeing of Sirat, there will be a proper wedding of the couple.

In previous episodes, it is seen that Ranveer is very possessive when it comes to Sirat, which is not going down well for Sirat. When such incidents start recurring, Sirat and Kartik see the negative aspect of Ranveer.

It is yet to determine if Sirat will get married to Ranveer or leave him.

Also read- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans disapprove of Sirat & Ranveer’s bond; Demand the makers to bring back Naira

