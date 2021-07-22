Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ranveer’s family blames Kartik and Sirat for his demise

Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been witnessing some high voltage drama for a while. The show features Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead and the duo has been winning hearts with their performances in the show. So far, we saw that while Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and Goenka family had hosted Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Sirat’s (played by Shivangi Joshi) wedding, Sirat ended up developing feelings for Kartik which grabbed the eyeballs.

On the other hand, as Ranveer is terminally and has a few days to live his family believes it's all Sirat's fault. In fact, while Sirat will be seen trying her best to make Ranveer’s last days the happiest ones, the latter will succumb to death. It was indeed a heartbreaking moment for Sirat, Ranveer had also shared his last wish with her wherein he wanted Sirat and Kartik to be together forever. Now in the upcoming episode, Ranveer’s family will be seen blaming Sirat for his death. In fact, Ranveer’s mother will also end up slapping Sirat as she expressed her hatred towards her.

This isn’t all. While Kartik tried to defend Sirat, Ranveer’s mother accused the two of Ranveer’s demise. She stated that Ranveer died because of Sirat and Kartik’s dirty games and her allegations will leave everyone shocked. Now it will be interesting to see how Sirat will deal with this situation and how will she prove her innocence in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

