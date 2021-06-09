Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sirat meddles in Kartik’s life as she doesn’t allow him to meet any girl

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes a major turn as Kartik shouts at Sirat for hiding the truth and not letting him meet any prospect girl.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most popular and longest-running TV show in India. The consistent and interesting twists in the show make the audience hooked to it. The recent plot of the show involves the marriage of Sirat with Ranveer, but it is seen that Sirat cares about Kartik. Sirat decides to find the perfect girl for Kartik to get him married and starts meeting girls. But she makes the selection process tough. Ranveer also tells her that if she keeps rejecting girls like this, then she will never be able to find a girl for Kartik.

Later, it is shown that Sirat meets a girl and asks her some questions about Kartik. When the girl asks if Kartik is coming to meet her, Sirat lies he will not be coming. But the truth was that Kartik was already on the way.

Kartik asks her if he should change his shirt if some girl is coming to meet him, to which she says no one is coming. But Sirat accidentally says the name of a girl, hearing which Kartik gets angry and shouts at her. He becomes infuriated with her for meddling in his life and asks her to stay away.

Will Kartik apologise for his behaviour and meet the potential brides selected by Sirat?Viewers will only know in the upcoming episodes.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Director's Kut Productions and airs on Star Plus. The cast includes remarkable actors like Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, Hrishikesh Pandey, Ashita Dhawan, Priyamvada Kant and Karan Kundrra.

Also read- Karan Kundrra on filming for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: We all are staying in a bio bubble

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×