Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Sirat refuses to be a part of Kartik’s boxing team; Cuts all ties with him

The upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Sirat breaking all ties with Kartik.

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show has been witnessing some interesting twists since its inception. Recently, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw a high voltage drama as Sirat (played by Shivangi) ended up falling in love with Kartik (played by Mohsin). While she thought that Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra) might have heard her confession about having feelings for Kartik, Ranveer is still clueless about the truth.

Now in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will decide to forgo her feelings for Kartik and will start ignoring him. This will leave Kartik disturbed and worried as he feels she is doing all this under pressure by Ranveer's father. However, when Sirat will meet Kartik, she will tell him that she won’t be a part of his boxing team anymore and breaks all ties with him. This isn’t all. Sirat will also tell Kartik that Ranveer will be her priority now. Although Kartik will try to talk to her and reach a common ground Sirat will be adamant about maintaining a distance from him and will leave.

Now it will be interesting to see how Kartik will resolve things will Sirat and will convince her to be a part of the boxing team. On the other hand, while Ranveer is already insecure of Sirat and Kartik’s proximity, we wonder of Sirat will chose her marriage over her feelings for Kartik. Clearly, the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be witnessing a new twist in the plot.

Credits :Pinkvilla

