Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Sirat reveals her feelings for Kartik, how will Ranveer react to this?

Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai is getting more interesting as Sirat shares her feelings for Kartik in front of Ranveer, and it shocks Kartik.

The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and highly successful shows on television. The show is loved by the audience for its interesting storyline and unexpected twists and turns. The latest plot showcases the marriage of Sirat with her love Ranveer. But after the marriage, the problem arises when she realizes her feelings for Kartik. This will add in a new twist in the show, as Kartik gets confused with Sirat’s changed behavior.

It is shown that Kartik had approached Sirat for getting her and Ranveer associated with his project. But Sirat refuses his offer blatantly, which makes Kartik puzzled regarding her rejection. In the meantime, Ranveer convinces Sirat to become part of the sponsorship project. Then Sirat and Ranveer go to the Goenka mansion to talk with Kartik about the project.

Kartik gets delighted and thanks her for agreeing to associate with him, but he realizes that she is not okay. He asks her if she needs help. But Sirat shouts at him and reveals her feelings for Kartik, which completely shocks him. Ranveer’s feelings are hurt on hearing this, and he is unable to talk as he is heartbroken.

Now, what will Kartik do after getting to know the feelings of Sirat? How will Ranveer react to the present situation? These questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

The show is aired on StarPlus and the main cast of the show includes Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Karan Kundrra, and others.

