Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Abhimanyu is shocked to see his and Aarohi’s wedding card in temple

The upcoming episode of the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be full of surprises. In the episode, Akshara is happy to see the beautiful card made by Kairav and everyone in the family also appreciates him for the gorgeous card. While everyone is busy talking, Akshara sees Aarohi with a bottle of paint looking at the card. She thinks maybe Aarohi is going to put it on the card, so she calls her name. Akshara tells her that like she had made a wedding card for her, Kairav did it for her. But she says that she is wrong because the wedding never happened.

Later, Abhimanyu is working out when Akshara meets him and shows him the card. Harshvardhan sees them together and is heard saying that from now on Abhimanyu will chant her name.

At the hospital, Abhimanyu finds Aarohi outside his cabin, and tells her to do some work. Another doctor comes there and tells him that he had asked Aarohi to wait there. Abhimanyu asks her to leave.

The next day, the Goenkas get ready to go to the temple. Aarohi is holding her and Abhimanyu's wedding card in her hand and keeps it with the stuff for the temple. Once they reach, they realise Akshara is not there. Manjari tells them that Abhimanyu has also left the hospital. Aarohi tells them that they both must have planned it.

Meanwhile, Akshara leaves with another car but bumps into a cart. Luckily, Abhimanyu reaches to help her. They somehow manage to run and Akshara asks Abhimanyu to promise her that he won't let anything happen to her lehenga. They reach the temple and everyone is surprised to see them together.

Abhimanyu gets angry on seeing the wedding card that Akshara had made for Aarohi and Abhimanyu's wedding at the temple. She tells him that she is sorry for whatever she did and also for what she has not done.



