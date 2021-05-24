Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers: Goenkas gear up for Sirat & Ranveer’s haldi celebration with lot of zeal

In the coming episodes, the Goenkas will be seen coming together for Sirat and Ranveer’s pre-wedding festivities.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan has been one of the most talked about family dramas on Indian television. The shows have been coming up with some mind boggling twists over the years which has got the audience intrigued. And now in the coming episodes, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming with some happy moments as Sirat (played by Shivangi) and Ranveer (played by Karan Kundrra) are all set to tie the knot soon and currently enjoying their pre-wedding festivities.

To note, the Goenkas are hosting Sirat and Ranveer’s wedding. They had recently hosted their mehendi function wherein Ranveer’s sister had brother mehendi for Sirat. On the other hand, Ranveer’s father isn’t much pleased with this wedding and had arrived at the function and despite the couple request about not creating a nuisance, he did state that his opinion about Sirat hasn’t changed so far. Although Ranveer and Sirat are scared about his father creating a scene once again, Sirat asks Kartik that they don’t want to get married at the resort. However, Kartik assures them that he will convince Ranveer’s father and will ensure their marriage takes place on the decided day.

Now in the coming episode, Goenkas will be seen hosting Ranveer and Sirat’s haldi function and they will be seen having a lot of fun together. In fact, Kartik will also be giving a special performance for the soon to wed couple. However, given the strong opposition from Ranveer’s father, it will be interesting to see if Ranveer and Sirat will be able to tie the knot or will he end up creating another scene during the wedding ceremony.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Karan Kundrra can’t stop gushing about his role in YRKKH: This is not a run of the mill character

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×