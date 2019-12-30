Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik and Naira to be separated yet again due to Vedika

Kartik and Naira to get separated yet again due to Vedika in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in lead roles will soon be witnessing innumerous twists. The show is currently witnessing a high-end drama with doctors declaring Naira needs a kidney transplant. The only person who is capable of giving Naira the kidney is Vedika and guess what? She keeps a condition in front of Kartik for this big favour. Yes, you read it right.

Vedika asks Kartik to stay in the marriage with her in return for Naira's life. Kartik first relents but his need to keep Naira alive makes him succumb to Vedika's demand and in the upcoming episodes, that is exactly what the audience will see. Kartik will stay input with Vedika and Naira will channel her inner sherni to win back her Kartik from Vedika. Well, it will be interesting to see how Kairav reacts to all this.

Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi as Kaira completed 1000 episodes together. The two have been all gratitude and love for fans. "I think we are always critical of our performance. We always feel like we can do it better. But we talk about it very frankly. If she doesn't like any of my scenes, she tells me directly and I do the same. That is how it has been for the past 3 and a half or four years. We communicate directly about it," they said while talking about what makes their chemistry click.

