  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik BLAMES Naira for his father's condition; Kaira to separate AGAIN?

According to the new promo of YRKKH< Kartik will blame Naira for the mishap with his father and will lash out at her. WATCH.
7878 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik BLAMES Naira for his father's condition; Kaira to separate AGAIN?Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik BLAMES Naira for his father's condition; Kaira to separate AGAIN?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show focuses on the arranged marriage set up in our country and has focused on the intricate relationships shared by family members. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik are shouldering the show with their impeccable chemistry and a wonderful cast. According to the new promo, Kartik's father, Manish will be seen meeting with an accident wherein he will suffer head injury and will become a child by action. 

Kartik will blame Naira for the mishap and will lash out at her. Naira's brother Naksh will step in and remind Kartik that before blaming anyone, they should remember that Naira and he lost their mother, Akshara because of a mistake committed by their family member. Hurt by Kartik's words, Naira reminds him that Manish is not just his father, but hers too. Well, looks like a huge misunderstanding is on its way for the couple. 

Also Read: Shivangi Joshi flashes her infectious smile in a yellow attire; Former YRKKH co star Lataa Saberwal pours love

The makers are bringing in the changes to revive TRPs post lockdown. Though the show has managed to get decent TRPs, it hasn't been able to return to its top 5 position. Meanwhile, fans had expressed their disappointment recently with the way the previous track was handled. They felt that the track had no steady story and lacked conviction, however, the actors on the show gave their best. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement