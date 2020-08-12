Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik BLAMES Naira for his father's condition; Kaira to separate AGAIN?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest running shows on Indian television. The show focuses on the arranged marriage set up in our country and has focused on the intricate relationships shared by family members. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as Naira and Kartik are shouldering the show with their impeccable chemistry and a wonderful cast. According to the new promo, Kartik's father, Manish will be seen meeting with an accident wherein he will suffer head injury and will become a child by action.
This show has got so stale and boring now...nothing new..same old nonsense #yrkkh https://t.co/j4j2ocoOtJ
— Avni (@Indira00102554) August 12, 2020
The makers are bringing in the changes to revive TRPs post lockdown. Though the show has managed to get decent TRPs, it hasn't been able to return to its top 5 position. Meanwhile, fans had expressed their disappointment recently with the way the previous track was handled. They felt that the track had no steady story and lacked conviction, however, the actors on the show gave their best.