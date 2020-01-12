Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik to divorce Vedika in THIS way; Luv Kush to enter post leap

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness Kartik and Naira soon getting married. This is how Vedika will be forced to divorce Kartik.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the most watched shows on Indian Television. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role with their chemistry as Kaira being loved by everyone. As per the show, Kartik and Naira have joined hands to expose Vedika who has lied about donating her kidney to Naira. The lie has left Kartik angry and he is all set to teach Vedika a lesson for separating him and Naira. Apparently, Kartik will make Vedika sign divorce papers in pretext of a business deal.

Not just this, both Naira and Kartik will get married too leaving everyone happy. Soon, as producer Rajan Shahi had announced a leap is inevitable but there is no clarity if Shivangi and Mohsin will continue post the leap. However, reports suggest that Kaira’s youngest twin sibling Luv Kush will be returning to the show. Their elder role will be played by Apoorva and Amol Jyotir and they confirmed the same to TOI.

Meanwhile, YRKKH completed 11 years today. The show has been focusing on the love story of Kaira. Meanwhile, Pankhuri Awasthy, who played the role of Vedika, will be bidding goodbye to the show, the actress. While talking about her journey, the show, and a little more, she said how this is the way her character was destined to be, and well, it wasn't a permanent thing. She added how the character was initially supposed to be a mere three months track, but somehow, it did stretch to an extended 8 months and that is something she is glad about. She also added how she is leaving on a good note and that everyone in the show is like family to her.

