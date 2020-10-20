Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Kartik & Naira face a challenge as Kairav refuses to accept Krishna

Kartik and Naira, who had welcomed their daughter Akshara lately, have decided to adopt Krishna as their first daughter.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, has been winning hearts since inception. With its interesting storyline, be it Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and Naira’s (played by Shivangi Joshi) love story, the family drama etc, the show has managed to keep the audience intrigued. Each episode has come with a new twist in the plot. Lately, we saw Kartik and Naira aka Kaira welcoming their daughter Akshara. The couple was already proud parents of son Kairav.

Besides, they have also decided to adopt Krishna as their first daughter. But as their family is expanding, Kartik and Naira are facing several parenting challenges, especially handling Kairav. To note, Kairav and Krishna share a bitter equation and have been at loggerheads since the beginning. As a result, the little boy has refused to accept Krishna as his family member and gets really upset watching her with his parents. Interestingly, Kartik and Naira have hidden the truth of adopting Krishna from Kairav and with the way he is distancing himself from Krishna, things are getting hard for Kaira.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira are trying their best to raise their kids in the best possible way and keep them together. In fact, they are trying to pacify Kairav and resolve the differences between the little munchkin and Krishna. It will be interesting to see how Kairav will react after knowing the truth about Krishna’s adoption. Will Kartik and Naira be able to set a new example by smartly handling the parenting challenges coming their way? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

