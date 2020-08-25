Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira DOUBTS Keerti after she catches her secretly talking to Aditya

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a huge twist wil unfold as Naira will spot Keerti with Aditya inside a car indulging in a secret conversation. Here's what will happen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan (Kartik) and Shivangi Joshi (Naira) has been dishing out some dramatic episodes. While fans love Kaira's chemistry, the upcoming track is going to bring some shocking turns. A huge rift is going to be created between Naksh (Shehzad Shaikh) and Keerti. Tension will build up Naksh and Keerti's relationship, and Aditya will be the reason behind it. Yes, YRKKH will witness the re-entry of Aditya (Romit Sharma), and this time it will be in Keerti's life.

In the past, viewers have seen Keerti getting phone calls from an unknown person, who she is dealing with without anyone's help for knowledge. Now, in the upcoming track, Keerti will meet Aditya, and Naira will spot them. It will so happen that Naira will visit a market, and will notice Keerti with Aditya inside a car. First, Naira will be baffled to see them together but notices them having a secret conversation with each other. Later, Kartik will meet her to return her phone.

While Naira tries to tell Kartik about Aditya's presence, Aditya suddenly disappears. Naira will doubt Keerti and wonder what she is hiding from everyone. Naira will be shocked as she knows the problems Aditya had created in Kartik and her life. Is Keerti planning something against Kartik and Naira with Aditya, or is she under some pressure? Apparently, Keerti is under some pressure and it is related to some investment and losses.

What will be Naira's next step? Will she confront Aditya? Will Aditya be able to create a havoc in Naira, Kartik, Naksh and Keerti's life? Will Naksh and Keerti's relationship turn sour? Many questions emerge, but the answers will be found in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's upcoming episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

