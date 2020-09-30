Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik nab the goons; Kaira reunite, prepare to welcome their baby

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) together will defeat the goons. Here's what will happen in Kaira's life next.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been dishing out some intriguing episodes off late. Starring Shivangi Joshi (Naira) and Mohsin Khan (Kartik) the recent episodes of YRKKH are filled with high-end drama. While fans were eagerly waiting to see Kartik and Naira become parents once again, an unexpected twist took place in their life. Yet again, Kaira were separated.

Kartik got caught in a dangerous situation as he fought with goons for his life, and his ladylove decided to go all out to get him back home safe. The current track was all about Kaira facing the challenges and after so much of difficulties, Kartik and Naira will finally reunite in the upcoming episode of YRKKH. Yes, after the intense drama, fans will finally get to so Kaira's happy reunion. It will so happen that pregnant Naira will do everything to rescue her hubby Kartik safely from the kidnappers.

From looking around for him to taking police help to offer prayers, Naira will leave no stones unturned to help Kartik and ensure that he is safe. And in all this, Goddes Durga will give strength to Naira to fight back the evil. Yes, Naira will show her Durga avatar as she will not only get hold of the culprits but will also show them 'women power.' Naira will also teach Desai's lesson, while Kartik apologizes to his wifey for putting her and their baby's life at risk.

Kartik and Naira will have an emotional moment as they get the goons caught by the police, and finally, find solace in each other's arms. The duo will then focus on the 'good' things in their life, and prep up to welcome their second child, and embrace parenthood again.

Naira will be admitted to the hospital for delivery, while Kartik and the Goenka family will be overjoyed for the little munchkin to arrive soon. Well, it would be interesting what changes does the baby bring in Kaira's life. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

