  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik remind us of Madhuri & Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun; WATCH

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira will recreate the iconic Hum Aapke Hai Kaun scene. WATCH.
26097 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik remind us of Madhuri & Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun; WATCHYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik remind us of Madhuri & Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its TRP post lockdown but is yet to make it to the top 5 list. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role and the makers are doing their best to ensure that the show picks up in the upcoming week. For the same, both Naira and Kartik will be seen donning filmy avatars, reminding us of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun. 

For the same, while Shivangi donned a purple sari, similar to that of Madhuri from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Mohsin is seen in a white pantsuit looking handsome as ever. They will also recreate the iconic scene from the movie which has definitely got the fans excited. However, fans of the show have been wanting to see the duo in a rather romantic set up soon. 

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi teases fans about her upcoming music video with Mohsin Khan; WATCH

Meanwhile, the show is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. On the sideline, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video. The duo shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture wherein they are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture. Shivangi is wearing a sleeveless black top teamed up with blue jeans. She also has a chequered shirt around her waist. Meanwhile, Mohsin looks dapper in a grey blazer and jeans. Are you excited?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement