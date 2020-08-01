Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira, Kartik remind us of Madhuri & Salman's Hum Aapke Hain Koun; WATCH

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira will recreate the iconic Hum Aapke Hai Kaun scene. WATCH.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has maintained its TRP post lockdown but is yet to make it to the top 5 list. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role and the makers are doing their best to ensure that the show picks up in the upcoming week. For the same, both Naira and Kartik will be seen donning filmy avatars, reminding us of and in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

For the same, while Shivangi donned a purple sari, similar to that of Madhuri from the song Didi Tera Devar Deewana, Mohsin is seen in a white pantsuit looking handsome as ever. They will also recreate the iconic scene from the movie which has definitely got the fans excited. However, fans of the show have been wanting to see the duo in a rather romantic set up soon.

Meanwhile, the show is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. On the sideline, Shivangi and Mohsin will soon be seen in a music video. The duo shared the news on their social media platform along with a picture wherein they are lovingly holding on to each other as can be seen in the picture. Shivangi is wearing a sleeveless black top teamed up with blue jeans. She also has a chequered shirt around her waist. Meanwhile, Mohsin looks dapper in a grey blazer and jeans. Are you excited?

