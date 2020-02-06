Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira to keep Kairav away from Luv and Kush’s company

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is set to witness an interesting twist in the coming days as Naira will be taking some strict decision for her son Kairav.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead is witnessing some high voltage drama these days. So far, we saw how Naira (played by Shivangi) has been concerned over her son Kairav’s sudden changed behaviour. The Goenka bahu is having a tough time figuring out what went wrong with her son until she found out the real reason. It was shown that Kairav was under the influence of his cousins Luv and Kush.

And while Naira is concerned about her son, in the upcoming episode, she will be seen making efforts to keep her son away from Luv and Kush. In fact, she also discusses the matter with Surekha and Dadi. But much to her surprise, the Goenka family is upset with Naira for blaming Luv and Kush which apparently had hurt their sentiments. While the atmosphere in the Goenka mansion gets tense, Kartik (played by Mohsin) steps in to rescue his ladylove Naira. He emerges as a mediator between Naira and the family and assures the Goenkas about convincing his wife about not taking harsh steps against the kids.

Meanwhile, Naira is in a dilemma about how to improve Kairav’s behaviour. Besides, she is also concerned about Luv and Kush taking the wrong path in their life. However, it will be interesting to see what decision will Naira for taking for the betterment of her child. On the other hand, we wonder if she will succeed in her efforts to make Luv and Kush a better person.

