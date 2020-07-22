  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Naira's lie about Tina to get EXPOSED; How will Kaira face this?

How will Kartik and Naira face the upcoming twist in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Naira has been playing a double role in front of Sita in the show.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows. Post lockdown, the show has been focusing on the Goenka family trying to get a loan in order to help their workers in the time of COVID 19. They found a person who could given them the loan in the form of Sita Chaudhary but her being traditionally rooted forced Naira to play a double role, that of Naira and Tina. 

In the upcoming episodes, we will be seeing that Sita's son will try to expose Naira's truth for his own personal gain. He ends up creating a panic situation for Naira wherein the family members end up calling Tina as Naira thereby exposing the lie they had all been trying hard to hide. But will Naira be able to salvage the situation? Well, it will be known in the upcoming episodes. 

Meanwhile, YRKKH stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead role and are one of the most loved pairs onscreen. The show is the longest-running show and is produced by Rajan Shahi's Director Kuts Production. The show enjoys a loyal fan following and is excited to have their favourite show back. Recently, the show made headlines for use of masks and sanitisers in scenes. However, Alka Kaushal, who plays Sita, spoke to us and wondered what was the reason for the troll? 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM. Comment below to tell us if you are enjoying the show post lockdown.

