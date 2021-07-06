Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Narendranath tries to frame Sirat by pushing her towards Kartik at party

Sirat will be reluctant to go to the party but Ranveer convinces her. Narendranath will be seen plotting against her at the party.

In the upcoming plot of the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sirat will be facing a lot of trouble from Narendranath. Since he dislikes Sirat, he had earlier prevented the relationship between his son Ranveer and Sirat. After they both get married, he becomes more frustrated by her presence in his home. He will try to frame her in front of his son so that he leaves her. In the recent episode, it was shown that Kartik blindfolds Sirat and takes her to the party at the Goenka house.

But when Kartik sees that she is not comfortable in attending the wedding anniversary celebration, he says that they can leave if they wish. Ranveer says that they will stay. The wedding function starts with the engagement ceremony of Manish and Swarna. Soon Ranveer’s family also joins the party. It will be shown that the families are enjoying themselves and dancing at the party. Narendranath intentionally pushes Sirat towards Kartik and he saves her from falling down. Exactly at the moment, the photographer clicks their pictures.

Narendranath will be trying to frame Sirat and wishes to create her image of a cheater in Ranveer’s mind. But will Ranveer trust his wife Sirat or his father, it will be seen in later episodes.

The characters in the show are played by actors including Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

