Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers: Ranveer’s mother makes Sirat leave the house

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan’s popular family drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been ruling hearts for years now. The show has witnessed some mind boggling twists over the years now. Of late, we saw how Sirat (played by Shivangi) and Ranveer’s (played by Karan Kundrra) married life took a toll after the latter was diagnosed with a terminal illness and was left with a couple of days to live. While it was a heartbreaking moment for Sirat, she was doing all she could to make Ranveer’s last days happy.

On the other hand, Ranveer had his last wish that Sirat and Kartik (played by Mohsin) should be together forever. Amid this, the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a massive twist when Ranveer passes away. Things get worse for Sirat as Ranveer’s family blames her for his demise. This isn’t all. Narendranath has been trying to frame Sirat and Kartik for killing Ranveer. He makes the plan after a lawyer hired by him tells him that though Ranveer died because of the poison that spread in his body from the bullet and Narendranath decides to take advantage of this.

Now in the upcoming episode, Ranveer’s mother, who is already upset with Sirat and believes that Ranveer died because of her, will ask Sirat to leave the house. And while Kartik and Sirat are being blamed for Ranveer’s death, it will be interesting to see how they will deal with this situation. Will Narendranath succeed in framing Kartik and Sirat or will they be able to prove their innocence.

