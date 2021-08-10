Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: A stalker threatens to reveal the real identity of Sirat

Problems are mounting up for Sirat in the popular daily soap ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Kartik has found her in Dalhousie. Sirat, who is living under the pretext of Simran in Dalhousie, is now in a major dilemma. Her heart wants her to leave everything and go with Kartik, but there's something that is stopping her from doing so. Kartik tries to convince her to come back with him.

He tells her that she has already missed two court dates and missing the third one might land her in trouble. Kartik says he is worried about her and it is his responsibility to take care of her as he had promised Ranveer and Mauri. He also tells her that she used to think of his family as hers, therefore she should return for their sake.

It is shown that a man is stalking Sirat. She tells him that she will file a police complaint against him if he keeps following her. But he shocks her when he calls her by her real name. He also tells her that he knows that she has murdered her husband.

It will be shown in the upcoming episode that Kartik decides to leave Dalhousie without Sirat. But Sirat will be seen following him.