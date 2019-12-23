Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILERS: Vedika to change her mind and not give divorce to Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai which is one of the popular shows has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens with KaiRa's wedding track going on. Vedika has decided to ruin Naira's happiness and already disrupted her Mehendi ceremony.

We also that Naira witnessed the weird behavior of Vedika as she has been making her jealousness quite evident. In the last episode, we saw how Kartik saved Naira when she had a fall. Her palms got full of scratches because of the accident. Naira became sad as she wanted her hands to be decorated with Mehendi, however, Kartik tried to cheer her up by saying that he will get his hands painted with it. This left Vedika fuming and threw the bowl of Mehendi smartly.

Speaking of the upcoming track, Vedika will be very upset with Naira and Kartik’s intimacy. She will be very jealous and won't be able to digest their closeness. Naira will understand what Vedika is going through and she will try and console her. Naira will try to make her console, however, Vedika will not listen to her. Vedika may back out from giving divorce to Kartik. Yes, you read it right, she will not divorce Kartik and thus, KaiRa's wedding will be called off. Dadi, who has been worrying about the same will be seen bursting at Vedika, however, she will not back off.

