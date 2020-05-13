Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi enjoys playing badminton as she quarantines in Dehradun; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared a video of her playing badminton amidst the Coronavirus lockdown at her hometown in Dehradun. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is a child at heart, and her recent Instagram post is proof of that. The beautiful actress is spending time with her family at her hometown in Dehradun amidst the Coronavirus led lockdown. While we are missing her onscreen, the pretty face is having a gala time with her loved ones. She is making the most of this sudden break and doing everything that she may have missed owing to her hectic work schedule. Though she's in a happy space, she does not miss out to interact with her fans. Shivangi keeps giving glimpses of her family time on social media.

Recently, the young actress shared a video of her playing badminton to keep herself energized and happy during these difficult times. In the video, Shivangi is seen wearing black shorts and bright red tee and looks absolutely beautiful. But what added to her cuteness was her ponytail. Yes, just like school kids, Shivangi tied her hair in two ponytails and looked oh-so-cute. The smile on her face and her enthusiasm show that she is enjoying herself to the fullest. Not only is she trying to be cheerful, but she is also spreading happiness with her adorable videos.

Take a look at Shivangi's video here:

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, Shivangi had revealed that she is indulging quite a few outdoor games like volleyball and badminton during this quarantine period. These games are helping her stay fit and burn extra calories that she might have put on by gorging delicacies at home. So, workout has become more important for her now, and what better than sweating it out in a fun way by playing your favourite sports? The actress is also doing a lot of running, Zumba and Surya Namaskar to stay in shape and be healthy.

What are your thoughts on the same? Isn't Shivangi looking simply adorable as she shows off her badminton playing skills? Are you missing new episodes of YRKKH? Let us know in the comment section below.

