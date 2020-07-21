Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks cute in a monochrome playsuit; See Photos

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira shared some adorable pictures of herself dressed in a black playsuit with a white floral print and they are too cute to be missed. Check them out.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and adored actresses in the Indian Television industry. The actress has been ruling the hearts of millions from the past four years as Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan (Kartik). With her amazing acting skills and ability to bring out different emotions on-screen, Shivangi has proved her mettle as a performer and artist. Apart from acting, Shivangi has been making heads turn with her millennial fashion sense.

The beautiful actress enjoys a massive following on social media, and often drops surprises for her fans. Today, was just a treat galore for Shivangi's fans as the diva shared some pictures on her Instagram handle. Shivangi donned a black playsuit with a white floral print. The diva is seen posing for some uber-cool pictures, in her chic look as she flashes her beaming smile. Shivangi looked cute as a button in the monochrome playsuit, as she kept her hair open and paired it black sneakers.

The gorgeous actress's playsuit dress can be your ideal pick for monsoons, as it is effortless, chic, and fun. It is all-in-one an outfit that suits the best various casual outings. It is a mash-up of a polished yet modern glamourous look. Shivangi's playsuit does wonders for her as it uplifts her mood and personality. Within moments, her fans started showering her with praises and love. With this stylish-yet-comfortable avatar, Shivangi proves that she can nail any look.

Take a look at Shivangi's pictures here:

Meanwhile, the young star is enjoying playing a double role of Naira and Tina on YRKKH, and fans are loving the 'double dhamaal' on the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

