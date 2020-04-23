Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in casuals; Surbhi Chandna calls her 'Cutie'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi's recent picture in cool casuals garnering a lot of attention for her fans and friends alike. Here's whats' so magical about her photo.

Shivangi Joshi is missing shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and her happy days in Mumbai. Yes, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Shivangi had opened up about how badly she wishes to be back at work and in the city of dreams. The actress is currently spending her time in quarantine with her family in Dehradun. While she is hoping that the Coronavirus scare ends soon and the lockdown ends soon, Shivangi is making the most of this sudden holiday.

The actress is exploring her creative side, doing household chores, and also interacting with fans. Shivangi enjoys a massive following on social media and often treats her fans with glimpses for her fans. Though Shivangi is refraining from using social media during her quarantine to indulge in productive activities, she never fails to impress her fans. The diva dropped in a delightful picture yesterday (April 23, 2020) on her Instagram handle. In the photo, Shivangi looks charming as she flashes her beautiful smile while posing in front of the camera.

The pretty face is seen dressed up in cool casuals and looks delightful. With curly open traces and fresh makeup, Shivangi looks cute as a button. Not only her fans, but her friends from the Telly world also went berserk over her cuteness. Sanjivani star Surbhi Chandna and Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kaveri Priyam called her a 'Cutie'. On the other hand, Shivangi's BFF and former YRKKH co-star Lata Saberwal called Shivangi her 'Pretty baby'. Her fans also couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness and tagged her as a 'doll'.

Take a look at Shivangi's picture here:

Well, we must say, Shivangi is surely the perfect combination of pretty and cute. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like her more in casual or traditional wear? Let us know in the comment section below.

