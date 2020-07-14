Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi shares BTS selfies from sets as she relaxes on 'Naira's' chair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi shared some adorable behind-the-scene pictures from the sets of the show on her social media handle, and you will be left awestruck. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is beaming with happiness, and well she has all the reasons to be. The actress is back again on the sets of her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and is busy shooting for new episodes. Well, this time there's 'extra' excitement for Shivangi as she is playing a double role in the current track of the show. Yes, you read that right! While we all loved Shivangi as the sweet, sanskari, and soft-spoken Naira, this time she is seen donning another avatar of the spunky, outspoken, and impulsive Tina.

The actress's double role on the show has surely confused Kartik aka Moshin Khan, but fans are loving this new and interesting 'twist.' It looks like Shivangi is also enjoying this fresh drama, as the beautiful actress took to her social media handle to treat fans with some BTS pictures. Yes, just a few moments ago, Shivangi dropped in some beautiful selfies from the sets of YRKKH, leaving fans amazed.

In the photos, Shivangi is seen relaxing on Naira's chair, well we mean a chair with a tag 'Naira ji,' as she clicks some photos of herself. The first picture is photo-bombed by a crew member, while in the other she is just seen flaunting her beautiful mask. Yes, we call the mask beautiful, because it is baby pink in colour and has embroidery of stars on it. The diva is decked up in a one-shoulder floral light yellow top and looks gorgeous in open tresses.

Within moments of Shivangi sharing the post, her fans went bonkers and showered her with immense love. They praised her beauty and called her a 'doll.' What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch more episodes of YRKKH? Let us know in the comment section below.

