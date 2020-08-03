Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi shares an endearing PHOTO with her brothers on Raksha Bandhan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi took to her social media handle to share a beautiful collage picture with her real life brothers as she extended Raksha Bandhan wishes. Take a look.

Raksha Bandhan is a day where we celebrate the pure bond between a brother and sister. With time, this meaning of this special day might have evolved, but its essence about love, care, and togetherness remains the same. Today (August 3, 2020), as we celebrate Raksha Bandhan many celebrities from Bollywood as well as the Indian Television industry took to their social media handles to share pictures with their siblings and extend good wishes. Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also joined the bandwagon to make Raksha Bandhan extra special.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share an endearing collage picture with her brothers as she wished everyone 'Happy Raksha Bandhan.' The collage picture shows the beautiful moments Shivangi has shared with her brothers, and it speaks volumes of their bond. In all the photos, Shivangi is seen flashing her infectious smile, as he embraces her brothers. The pictures prove that Shivangi is dear to all his brothers, and they share a warm camaraderie.

ALSO READ: PIC: Shivangi Joshi looks delightful in a yellow outfit; Ashnoor Kaur aka YRKKH's young Naira calls her Cutie

While this collage has surely brought a smile on the faces of all Shivangi fans, but they will surely want to see how she celebrated the festival this year. Fans will be waiting for Shivangi to share glimpses of her Raksha Bandhan 2020 celebration.

Take a look at Shivangi's Raksha Bandhan special photo:

On the work front, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also stars Mohsin Khan aka Kartik in the lead role. While fans have been happy to see Kaira back onscreen after COVID-19 lockdown, they are left disappointed with YRKKH's track.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi looks cute in a monochrome playsuit; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×