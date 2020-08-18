Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi shows her swag in an oversized hoodie; See Photo

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi aka Naira looked drop-dead gorgeous as she slayed in an over-sized hoodie look, but her curls have caught our attention. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest and most loved actresses in the Indian Television industry. With her acting prowess and scintillating performance, the actress has proved her mettle at a young age. While she has featured in several shows, her portrayal of Naira in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has captured many hearts. She has been successfully making heads turn as Naira in the show opposite Mohsin Khan aka Kartik for over four years and continues to do so.

Not only acting chops, but Shivangi has also wowed everyone with her stylish looks. She is touted to be one of the fashionistas in the Telly world, and never misses a chance to leave people awestruck with her fashionable avatars. Every time she drops a post on social media, her massive fan base goes berserk and can't stop gushing over her. Recently, the diva shared yet another picture of herself on her Instagram handle and it has got everyone talking.

In the photo, Shivangi is seen donning an over-sized turquoise hoodie, and she is completely 'killing' the look. While she looks playful and pretty as always, it is her hairstyle that has caught many eyeballs. Unlike previous times, Shivangi has gone all experimental. She is sporting a new short and curly hair look, and it suits her the best. While she is usually seen in her long straight tresses, these curls only enhance Shivangi's beauty. With twinkling eyes, light makeup, and cute expression, Shivangi is raising the 'oomph' quotient.

Fans are going gaga over her fresh look, and are showering her with umpteen praises. Her former YRKKH co-star Lataa Saberwal also couldn't stop gushing over Shivangi's look and complimented her. Taking to the comment Lataa Saberwal wrote 'So beautiful.'

Take a look at Shivangi's latest picture here:

Well, Shivangi is totally flaunting her swag in this oversized hoodie look and we're loving it. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you like Shivangi's look or not? Let us know in the comment section below.

