Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi is a sight to behold in multicoloured print dress; See Photos

Shivangi Joshi aka Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surprised her fans as she dropped some beautiful pictures of herself on social media, dressed in a pretty multicolour print attire. Take a look.
Shivangi Joshi is known as Naira to many, all thanks to her scintillating performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress has been keeping fans hooked with her acting prowess and chemistry with Kartik (Mohsin Khan) on the show. However, apart from acting skills, Shivangi is known for her fashion statements and friendly personality. The actress is touted to be one of the most beautiful and warm celebrities in the Indian Television industry. She enjoys a massive following on social media and keeps fans engaged with glimpses from her personal and professional life. 

Yesterday (September 6, 2020), Shivangi surprised fans, as she shared some beautiful pictures of herself on her Instagram handle, and lit up the internet with her infectious smile. In the pictures, Shivangi is seen wearing a multicolour print dress and looks every bit beautiful. While her outfit is sleeveless, she has paired it with a black cinch belt to enhance her look. She has tied her hair neatly at the back, leaving some strands of her curls loose, adding to the overall charm. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sachin Tyagi tests negative for COVID 19 but will NOT resume shoots; Here's why

With fresh makeup, pink lips, and filled in brows, Shivangi is a sight to behold. The gorgeous actress kept the look very simple and ditched all accessories including a pair of earrings. In the caption, she posted an emoji of a butterfly, as just like her dress, butterflies are filled with colours. With this look, Shivangi is surely spreading positivity and happiness all around. And her beaming smile is simply breathtaking. 

Take a look at Shivangi's latest pictures here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on

Well, we must say, Shivangi is certainly one of those fine actresses who can give fashion boutiques creative ideas with her amazing fashion sense. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you liking the current track of  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kaira's chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: TV Newsmakers of the Week: From Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Promo

Credits :Instagram

