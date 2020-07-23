Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi singing 'Tu Jo Mila' will leave you amused; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi recently flaunted her singing skills as she sang 'Tu Jo Mila' from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actress's melodious voice will leave you amazed. Take a look.

Shivangi Joshi is filled with talents. The actress has wowed everyone with her acting, dancing, and comic skills. Now, she is all set to capture hearts with her amazing singing skills. Just a few moments ago, the diva shared some clips of her singing a much-loved Bollywood song on her Instagram story, and it is already doing rounds. Shivangi is singing the melodious song 'Tu Jo Mila' from and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in 2015.

In the videos, Shivangi is seen holding her phone in the hand as she flaunts her amazing singing talent. She is constantly seen looking into her phone. It seems like she's referring to the lyrics, as nobody would want to go wrong with such a heart-touching song! Wearing a light-pink colored t-shirt with open tresses, Shivangi looks adorable as always. However, it is her melodious voice and dedication that will leave you amused. It looks like the young star is doing all she can to indulge in interesting activities despite her hectic schedule.

The videos of Shivangi's showing her singing skills are being widely circulated by her fans, and they are showering her with immense love. The talented girl will slowly and steadily become a pro at this too, all she requires is a little practice, as she already has a lovely voice.

Take a look at Shivangi's singing videos here:

Meanwhile, Shivangi is busy shooting for new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Mohsin Khan. The new storyline sees her in two different avatars of Naira and Tina. Fans are loving YRKKH's new plot, and are going gaga over Kaira's chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

