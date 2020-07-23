  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi singing 'Tu Jo Mila' will leave you amused; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi recently flaunted her singing skills as she sang 'Tu Jo Mila' from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The actress's melodious voice will leave you amazed. Take a look.
3620 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi singing 'Tu Jo Mila' will leave you amused; WATCHYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi singing 'Tu Jo Mila' will leave you amused; WATCH
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shivangi Joshi is filled with talents. The actress has wowed everyone with her acting, dancing, and comic skills. Now, she is all set to capture hearts with her amazing singing skills. Just a few moments ago, the diva shared some clips of her singing a much-loved Bollywood song on her Instagram story, and it is already doing rounds. Shivangi is singing the melodious song 'Tu Jo Mila' from Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, which released in 2015. 

In the videos, Shivangi is seen holding her phone in the hand as she flaunts her amazing singing talent. She is constantly seen looking into her phone. It seems like she's referring to the lyrics, as nobody would want to go wrong with such a heart-touching song! Wearing a light-pink colored t-shirt with open tresses, Shivangi looks adorable as always. However, it is her melodious voice and dedication that will leave you amused. It looks like the young star is doing all she can to indulge in interesting activities despite her hectic schedule. 

The videos of Shivangi's showing her singing skills are being widely circulated by her fans, and they are showering her with immense love. The talented girl will slowly and steadily become a pro at this too, all she requires is a little practice, as she already has a lovely voice. 

Take a look at Shivangi's singing videos here: 

Meanwhile, Shivangi is busy shooting for new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Mohsin Khan. The new storyline sees her in two different avatars of Naira and Tina. Fans are loving YRKKH's new plot, and are going gaga over Kaira's chemistry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement