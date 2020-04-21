Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Shivangi Joshi's 'I miss you' post for Aditi Bhatia is pure BFF goals; WATCH

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi is badly missing best friend Aditi Bhatia amidst the Coronavirus locdkown and her latest social media post is just a proof of that. Check it out.

If you think about the 'best BFF jodi' in the Telly world, Shivangi Joshi and Aditi Bhatia's name will shine right at the top. Yes, the two beauties share a great bond and it is a fact known to all now. They have proved that 'two actresses can be friends, in fact, best friends.' Their love for each other never fails to impress us. Now, amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, Shivangi and Aditi are badly missing each other, and the former's latest post is just proof of that.

Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video with Aditi. In the video, the two girls were seen having a goofy time as they cut a cake together. Calling Shivangi her 'baby', Aditi also pecked a sweet kiss on her cheek. Well, the video was first posted by Aditi on her social media handle, wherein she wrote, 'I'm a bipolar dude! I miss you.' Then, Shivangi re-posted it on her Insta and got all emotional as she said, 'I miss you more.' And the two diva's have yet again set pure BFF goals for all of us. We must say, they look extremely cute together and we can't take our eyes off their lovey-dovey bond.

Take a look at Shivangi and Aditi's fun banter here:

While Shivangi is spending her quarantine time with family in Dehradun, Aditi is stuck in the UK amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. The two are making the most of this unexpected holiday and are exploring their creative sides. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla on Instagram live, Shivangi had showered immense praises and love on Aditi. Speaking about their bond, she mentioned, She is my best friend. Our bond is like Tom and Jerry, where she is Tom and I'm Jerry. I love her a lot and I know, she loves me too. We share everything we each other and have no secrets.'

What are your thoughts on Shivangi and Aditi's bond? Are you missing your best friend too amid this lockdown? Do you want these two young and beautiful actresses to share screen space someday? Let us know in the comment section below.

