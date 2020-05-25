Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Mohsin Khan & Pankhury Awasthy's throwback PIC reminds us of good old times

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy are all smiles in a throwback picture and also reminds us of the good old times when social distancing wasn't a thing. Check it out.

The year 2020 did not turn out to be what was actually expected by everyone. The Coronavirus pandemic is here and it is for real. It has affected everyone either directly or indirectly and there is no denying this fact. Just like other sectors, the entertainment industry has also been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and the indefinite lockdown that was imposed in the country way back in March. The production processes, shoots, etc. have been postponed until further notice.

And of course, the audiences are missing out their favourite movies or TV shows which otherwise used to air daily. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai happens to be one of the most popular daily soaps of Indian television in current times with a huge viewer base. For the unversed, it is one of the longest running Indian television shows too which began airing on TV back in 2009. We are sure ardent viewers must be missing the show.

As we are speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Mohsin Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy which is just unmissable. The two actors are all smiles in the picture as they pose together for a selfie. Mohsin looks charming as usual as he is seen wearing a blue sweatshirt. The actor also ties up a white handkerchief on his head. Pankhuri, on the other hand, is seen wearing a pink-colored salwar kameez in which she looks undeniably pretty. For the unversed, the latter was a part of the popular show for a brief period and portrayed the role of Vedika in the same. Did you like Pankhuri’s performance in the show? Do let us know in the comments section.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, apart from Mohsin Khan and Pankhuri Awasthy, it also features Shivangi Joshi, Medha Jambotakar, Shehzad Shaikh, Kshitee Jog and others in the lead roles. The show has been produced by Rajan Shahi and has been topping the TRP charts for quite some time. Right now, no fresh episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are being aired on television because of no shootings since the past two months. However, ardent fans of the daily soap are eagerly waiting for new episodes to be aired soon when everything gets back to normal.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, a spin-off series of the show has also been introduced keeping in mind its popularity. Needless to say, it has also been receiving the same amount of love and support from the audience just like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The successor series features Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles. This show has also been faring well at TRP charts just like its predecessor series. Apart from the lead actors, it also features Rupal Patel, Lata Sabharwal, Sanjeev Seth, Sameer Sharma and others in pivotal roles. The show first aired on TV back in 18th March 2020.

