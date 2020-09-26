  1. Home
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Tanmay Rishi aka Kairav exits the show: Will miss Naira di, Kartik Bhaiya, others

YRKKH fame Tanmay Rishi pens a sweet note as he exits the show. He has mentioned that he will miss the cast and crew a lot.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will now be shifting focus on Kartik and Naira aka Kaira's separation. The show will see Kartik missing and the hunt for the lover boy by the family will begin. How the things will take place is unknown but in a sad news, Tanmay Rishi, who had been playing the role of Kairav on the show, has bid adieu to it in a sweet post on Instagram. In a post on social media, Tanmay wrote that he will miss Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi and the entire cast of YRKKH. 

His post read, "The two hardest things to say in LIFE are...Hello for the First time and ...GOODBYE for the LAST...Finally Bye-Bye to YRKKH...Thank You Rajan Sir...Will miss Naira di, Kartik Bhaiya and the entire Crew Members of YRKKH Family..." Check it out here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tanmay Rishi Shah (@tanmayrishi) on

Meanwhile, the show is the longest running Hindi daily soap. Produced by Rajan Shahi, the show continues to be in top 10 and enjoys a loyal set of audience. Mohsin and Shivangi have become the most adored pair on screen and their popularity is unparalleled. Recently, a few members of the show were found to be COVID 19 positive but in a good news, all of them have recovered well. 

YRKKH airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus. The show focuses on the inter-personal relationship between family members and couples and beautiful covers the changing equations between people. 

Credits :Tanmay Rishi Instagram

