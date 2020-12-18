Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vrushika Mehta RELIVES Urmila Matondkar's role from Pyar Tune Kya Kiya for a scene

In a recent interview, Vrushika Mehta has said that she has taken inspiration from a Bollywood actress for enacting an emotional scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Vrushika Mehta, who is playing the role of a child psychologist named Dr. Riddhima in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has a different method of enacting an emotional scene on screen. The actress has made a new entry in the show. Recently, she had to enact an over-emotional and aggressive scene on the show. Vrushika prepped for it in a very strategic manner. She got into the skin of the character by listening to a song and picking up inspiration from a similar movie character.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Vrushika said, "A recent sequence on Yeh Rishta required me to get quite aggressive and throw things around, and seem like an obsessive person, for which I really prepped up to the best I could.” She further stated that she took inspiration from Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar's body language and behaviour from the film 'Pyar Tune Kya Kiya'. The TV actress kept in mind Urmila’s conduct and the way she portrayed her emotions.

Vrushika followed the same style and flow which made it a better experience for her while showcasing her emotions throughout the scene. Before filming the same, she even listened to Raundhe Hai, a song from the film which helped her to get into an excessively emotional mood.

Vrushika further explained that she has followed such methods in the past too as she finds keeping in mind certain performances and characters helpful while acting out her own bit. “It gives me a great push to get the right kind of mood and role portrayal that I am exactly looking for,” added the actress.

Credits :ETimes

