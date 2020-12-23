Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Vrushika Mehta's character to END soon in Shivangi Joshi, Moshin Khan's show

Vrushika Mehta, who plays the role of Dr. Riddhima in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to bid goodbye soon. Her journey in Shivangi Joshi and Moshin Khan's show is coming to an end.

Vrushika Mehta joined the cast of Star Plus's most popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress took up the role of Dr. Riddhima, a child psychologist, and brought about several twists in the story. Her entry also caused some rifts in Naira aka Shivangi Joshi and Kartik aka Mohsin Khan's life. While viewers are liking her inclusion in the story, it is now time for her to bid goodbye.

Vrushika's special appearance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is inching its end. Yes, her character is coming to an end soon. The actress will shoot for her final episodes this week. In a recent interview with the Times of India, Vrushika claimed that her stint in YRKKH has been one of the 'best' onscreen experiences to date for her. She opened up about her role and her bond with YRKKH's cast and crew. Vrushika expressed that the last few weeks on the sets of YRKKH have been amazing.

'I am sad to be leaving such a wonderful cast and crew who have been so supportive of me since day one,' she said. Vrushika's character had so many layers and depth, and an intense set of emotions to her personality. All these have made Vrushika realise how important the art of acting is, even more than the character and the platform.

Vrushik added that her role in YRKKH has given her thorough exposure to a different way of acting. It has brought out a side of my acting abilities that she never got a chance to experience onscreen before. 'It has made me value the art of being an actor and a performer to a great level, which I am thankful for, shared Vrushika.

The actress was all hearts for YRKKH's producer Rajan Shahi for giving her this chance to bring out her best onscreen. Vrushika said that she is 'grateful' to Rajan Shahi sir for giving her this amazing opportunity to portray such a complex role. She added that Rajan ji has been very encouraging and has been a great inspiration for her throughout. 'I feel lucky to have gotten a chance to work under his banner this year, Vrushika concluded.

Meanwhile, it is yet to be seen how Vrushika aka Dr. Riddhima's character comes to an end on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Will the problems she created in Kaira's life get over with her exit? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

