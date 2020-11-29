Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Divya Bhatnagar on ventilator due to COVID; Mom alleges husband of being 'fraud'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Divya Bhatnagar's health is critical as she is battling the novel Coronavirus. The actress is put on ventilator support. Divya's mother has posed some serious allegations against her husband. Read on.

Divya Bhatnagar, who became a household name for playing Gulabo in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is put on a ventilator. The actress has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, and her condition is serious. Divya's mother has flown to Mumbai from Delhi as her daughter fights her critical condition. Her oxygen levels have dropped drastically, and thus she was put on a ventilator.

The actress is going through some tough times in her married life too, as her mother accused Divya's husband of 'ditching' her. In a chat with the Times of India, Divya's mother opened up about her health condition and how it worsened. She said that Divya had a temperature (fever) for the last six (6) days, and was feeling very uneasy. Then, her mother came from Delhi with an oximeter. When Divya's oxygen levels were checked, they had dropped to 71.

'She is on a ventilator now, her oxygen level is about 84, and her condition is critical. The reports have just come and she has tested positive for COVID-19,' shared Divya's mother. When asked about the whereabouts of Divya's husband Gagan, the actress's mother went on to put some serious allegations and accusations against him. Divya had got married to her boyfriend Gagan (who works for production houses making reality TV shows), in December 2019. Divya's mother alleged that her husband is a 'fraud' and he has left her. Moreover, he is not even concerned to come forward in these difficult times.

'Whatever anyone may tell you, the time has come to spill the truth. Her husband was a fraud. He has left her and is not bothered to even come forward for a while,' revealed Divya's mother. Further, she also revealed that Divya tied the knot with Gagan without informing them, i.e. her family. 'I am aghast that post-marriage she has been living in a very small place in Oshiwara. She was living in a big house at Mira Road earlier. She has undergone a lot in the recent past,' shared Divya's mother.

However, Divya's mother revealed that Gagan's mother had called up the ICU, and asked, 'agar aap logon ko kuch paise chahiye, toh bata dena'. (If you need any monetary help, let us know), which left her angered.

Divya has been receiving financial help from the production house of her current show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main.' 'Yes, my son is talking to Shashi-Sumeet. They have volunteered,' confirmed Divya's mother.

A few hours ago, the actress had taken to her social media handle to share a selfie from the hospital bed. She urged her fans and followers to pray for her good health and speedy recovery. 'Hi, my Instagram family. Pray for my speedy recovery. I love you all,' she captioned her picture. Divya has also been a part of Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Vish, and others. amongst others.

