Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Mehra reportedly arrested for assault as wife Nisha Rawal files a complaint

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra allegedly got arrested due to assault complaint filed by his wife Nisha Rawal on Monday night.

The popular actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has got into legal trouble as his wife Nisha Rawal has allegedly filed a complaint against him. As per reports, the actor got arrested at night on 31 May. According to the Mumbai Police, actress Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against Karan Mehra after a major fight between the two.

The case has been registered and at present, the actor is under custody in Goregaon Police Station. The Police are recording his statement regarding the alleged assault complaint. Karan Mehra will be produced to the magistrate court on Tuesday.

As per reports, on Monday night, following a domestic fight, Karan allegedly pushed his wife against a wall. Apparently, she hurt her head, and post this, she filed a complaint against him. The FIR has been registered under the Sections 336 and 337 of IPC.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal reportedly had been facing issues in their marriage for some time. They are going through divorce proceedings in the family court, as per the police records. Since the month of May, there have been reports about problems in the marriage of the couple. In an interaction with TOI, Karan had completely dismissed the rumours of the rift between the couple.

The couple had dated for a few years and got married in 2012. They also have a four years old son named Kavish.

Credits :Times of India

