Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Kumari and family FINALLY test negative for coronavirus

Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame reveals she and her family have tested negative for coronavirus. Read her post thanking doctors.

It was only recently that everyone was left shocked when an emotional Mohena Kumari Singh of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame had revealed that she along with her entire family were tested positive for coronavirus. The actress had kept her fans updated with her health time and again and has now revealed that she along with her family have finally tested negative for coronavirus after a month. In a post thanking the doctors and frontliners for their relentless efforts, she said, "We finally tested Negative of coronavirus... after a month!"

"We’d like to thank all the Doctors and Health care professionals for doing the best they could with whatever information was available to the world about this virus, at AIIMS RISHIKESH. Today we celebrate the work of Doctors and Healthcare professionals in our country. In my life I have met some wonderful doctors, nurses , compounders and other medical staff... I’d like to thank all of them for their Honest Efforts to help people to ease or eradicate their pain. I really hope and pray that all doctors are doing the same for people of all ages , strata and religion. People put immense faith in doctors and we always hope for doctors to reciprocate that with selfless care and humanity. I’d like to wish all the selfless , honest , diligent and hardworking doctors a very Happy National Doctors Day. We thank you for your service. #doctorsday2020," her post read.

Mohena got married to Suyash Rawat last year in what can be called a dreamy affair. As soon as Mohena put up the post, her former on-screen brother and close friend Mohsin Khan reacted and said that he is happy to know that she is finally safe.

