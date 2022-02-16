Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh shares news of her pregnancy with baby bump pics

Mohena Kumari’s happiness is unbounded these days as the actress will be soon embracing motherhood. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame actress shared the news on social media with pictures of herself and hubby Suyesh Rawat. In the pictures, she is seen flaunting her baby bump and her face has a pregnancy glow.

Mohena Kumari Singh shared photos of herself in traditional attire with the baby bump on Instagram, to announce her pregnancy. She wrote, "Beginning of a new beginning Sharing the Good News with All @suyeshrawat Thank you for the lovely pictures @shrirangswarge You made it such a happy day for us."

Take a look at her post-

Numerous of her industry friends congratulated her on the announcement. Nakuul Mehta, Shivangi Joshi, and Mohsin Khan took to the comments section of the post to wish the couple. "Congratulations," wrote Shivangi with several hearts emojis. Mohsin Khan commented, "Most beautiful @mohenakumari Mohiiiiiii congratulationssssss," while Nakuul posted a red heart emoji.

Sharing another set of photos, Mohena wrote, "Embracing the new phase. Thanking god for her grace @suyeshrawat @shrirangswarge."

Mohena shared pictures with her family and captioned the post, "My heart is filled with gratitude for the love , joy, and blessings. Thank you. #amritarawatji @priyarathoree."

Mohena Kumari Singh tied the knot with Suyesh Rawat on October 14, 2020, in Dehradun. The couple threw grand receptions in Mohena's hometown, Rewa, and in Delhi, which was attended by several renowned people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mohena entered showbiz as a contestant on Dance India Dance but she rose to fame as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kirti.



