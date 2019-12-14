Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan: It was difficult when I shot despite being down with dengue

In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up on the hectic life he has been leading since he joined the series and on how his journey has been a learning experience among others.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular and longest-running shows. Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik Goenka, is a household name and fans love his and Shivangi Joshi's chemistry and ship them as KaiRa. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up on the hectic life he has been leading since he joined the series and on how his journey has been a learning experience among others.

He revealed that he has no time for himself or his feelings, however, he added the show must go on. He said, "I still remember, the toughest day for me was when I was shooting a particular scene, I got a call from home that my aunt had expired. We had to continue shooting as we did not have enough episodes in the bank. I could not help but cry in between shots. After finishing the shoot, I went straight to the hospital. Sometimes, there’s a telecast deadline and of course, the production house understands when there is a family emergency, but you need to complete your duty."

He shared how the last five years taught him many things. He added how he got hurt while shooting action scenes and how he still reported on sets when he was unwell. He even shot when he was down with dengue. He ended his answer by saying how he learned disciplined and patience while working on TV. What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Hindustan Times

